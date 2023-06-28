Hardest states to hire workers

Businesses nationwide are finding it difficult to hire enough workers, but some states are struggling more than others.
Personal finance website WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia on two metrics — the rate of job openings for the last month and for the last year — using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Employers in these 25 states are struggling the most when it comes to hiring, according to WalletHub's analysis:
1. Alaska
2. Colorado
3. Georgia
4. New Mexico
5. Montana
6. Louisiana
7. Wyoming
8. Delaware
9. West Virginia
10. Maryland
11. Virginia
12. South Carolina
13. Tennessee
14. Arizona
15. North Carolina
16. Kentucky
17. Massachusetts
18. Mississippi
19. Oklahoma
20. Arkansas
21 (tie). Idaho
21 (tie). Wisconsin
23. Vermont
24. Ohio
25. Nevada
View the full ranking here.