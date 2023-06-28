Hardest states to hire workers

Businesses nationwide are finding it difficult to hire enough workers, but some states are struggling more than others.

Personal finance website WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia on two metrics — the rate of job openings for the last month and for the last year — using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Employers in these 25 states are struggling the most when it comes to hiring, according to WalletHub's analysis:

1. Alaska

2. Colorado

3. Georgia

4. New Mexico

5. Montana

6. Louisiana

7. Wyoming

8. Delaware

9. West Virginia

10. Maryland

11. Virginia

12. South Carolina

13. Tennessee

14. Arizona

15. North Carolina

16. Kentucky

17. Massachusetts

18. Mississippi

19. Oklahoma

20. Arkansas

21 (tie). Idaho

21 (tie). Wisconsin

23. Vermont

24. Ohio

25. Nevada

