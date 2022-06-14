Former LifePoint exec launches healthcare workforce development company

Rusty Holman, MD, former chief medical officer of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health, launched his own company June 13.

The company, 1821Health, is aimed at strengthening the U.S. healthcare workforce through leadership development at all organizational levels, according to a news release.

Within healthcare, hospitals and health systems have faced staffing challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, in part because of clinician burnout. One strategy organizations have used to address this issue is offering bonuses and competitive pay to hire and retain employees.

At 1821Health, Dr. Holman hopes to address the specific causes of burnout with resources beyond pay.

"In the decades I spent as a physician executive, I have seen the disconnect between those in the executive suite (myself included) and those on the front lines," he said in the release. "I see executives with a deep desire to empower the front line, but they struggle to connect noble intent with concrete action. Healthcare's most precious resource is its people. Yet the vast majority of leadership training is exclusive to those with formal titles and sufficient rank, leaving the front line, promising up-and-comers and even new managers behind."

Among the company's offerings is a virtual training library, covering topics such as communication, change management, relationship building, shaping culture and problem solving. Offerings also include live discussion forums, professional mentoring and customized programs.

To learn more, click here.