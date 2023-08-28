Employee engagement is on a slow incline

After taking a significant hit in January 2020, employee engagement appears to be making a comeback.

Gallup conducted a web survey of 18,871 U.S. workers between May 11-25 regarding their engagement and attachment to their company's mission.

Thirty-four percent of respondents said they are engaged at work, marking the highest levels of engagement since January 2021. That figure has been steadily rising throughout the year, up 2 percentage points from September 2022.

Sixteen percent of employees reported active disengagement — down from 18 percent who said the same in November.

This "slow incline" in overall engagement can be attributed, in part, to organizational improvements. More respondents said they understand what is expected of them, have the materials and equipment to do their work correctly, and "have the opportunity to do what [they] do best everyday" than in 2022.

On-site employees have seen the most improvement to engagement levels; however, they remain the least engaged overall, according to Gallup.