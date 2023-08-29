Boomers & Gen Z can agree on job dissatisfaction

Gen Zers and millennials are least satisfied at work, but Gen Xers and baby boomers aren't overjoyed with their jobs, either, according to an Aug. 28 report from Forbes Advisor.

The publication conducted an online survey of 1,000 employed Americans, with equal distribution across the four generational cohorts. Each participant was asked to rank their job satisfaction on a scale from 1-10, with 10 being most satisfied.

Millennials reported the lowest satisfaction level at 4.6 out of 10; Gen Z followed, averaging a 5.2 out of 10.

Baby boomers are almost as unsatisfied as Gen Zers, according to the survey. They rated their job satisfaction at 5.6.

Gen Xers were most satisfied, weighing in at 6.6 out of 10: a whole point above baby boomers. But no generation expressed clear content, and the average job satisfaction score came to 5.5 out of 10.

Human resources benefits can have a significant impact on workers' satisfaction, according to Forbes. Read more of the survey's findings here.