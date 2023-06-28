Biggest roadblocks in the workplace for Gen Z, millennials

Young workers are more likely to report that various factors have a major impact on their ability to work efficiently, according to the most recent data from McKinsey & Company.
The firm surveyed 25,062 workers in its latest American Opportunity Survey, including 1,763 Gen Zers between the ages of 18 and 24.
Workers were asked, "If you think about your job today, or your most recent job, to what extent are/were any of the following impacting your ability to effectively perform your work?" Gen Zers and millennials (ages 25 through 34) were most likely to note that each factor was negatively affecting their work performance.
Here are the percentages of Gen Zers and millennials who reported being affected by the following factors, compared to the average across all age ranges:
Hostile work environment:
Gen Z: 26 percent
Millennials: 22 percent
All generations: 16 percent
Mental health issues:
Gen Z: 26 percent
Millennials: 22 percent
All generations: 14 percent
Access to transportation:
Gen Z: 23 percent
Millennials: 23 percent
All generations: 16 percent
Physical health issues:
Gen Z: 21 percent
Millennials: 20 percent
All generations: 14 percent
Inability to share one's full self:
Gen Z: 20 percent
Millennials: 20 percent
All generations: 13 percent
Access to housing close to work:
Gen Z: 19 percent
Millennials: 20 percent
All generations: 14 percent
Inability to learn new skills to meet changing job expectations:
Gen Z: 18 percent
Millennials: 19 percent
All generations: 13 percent
Access to reliable, high-speed internet:
Gen Z: 17 percent
Millennials: 22 percent
All generations: 16 percent
Access to stable housing:
Gen Z: 17 percent
Millennials: 22 percent
All generations: 16 percent
Demands at home for adult care:
Gen Z: 16 percent
Millennials: 18 percent
All generations: 12 percent
Demands at home for childcare:
Gen Z: 12 percent
Millennials: 18 percent
All generations: 11 percent