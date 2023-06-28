Biggest roadblocks in the workplace for Gen Z, millennials

Young workers are more likely to report that various factors have a major impact on their ability to work efficiently, according to the most recent data from McKinsey & Company.

The firm surveyed 25,062 workers in its latest American Opportunity Survey, including 1,763 Gen Zers between the ages of 18 and 24.

Workers were asked, "If you think about your job today, or your most recent job, to what extent are/were any of the following impacting your ability to effectively perform your work?" Gen Zers and millennials (ages 25 through 34) were most likely to note that each factor was negatively affecting their work performance.

Here are the percentages of Gen Zers and millennials who reported being affected by the following factors, compared to the average across all age ranges:

Hostile work environment:

Gen Z: 26 percent

Millennials: 22 percent

All generations: 16 percent

Mental health issues:

Gen Z: 26 percent

Millennials: 22 percent

All generations: 14 percent

Access to transportation:

Gen Z: 23 percent

Millennials: 23 percent

All generations: 16 percent

Physical health issues:

Gen Z: 21 percent

Millennials: 20 percent

All generations: 14 percent

Inability to share one's full self:

Gen Z: 20 percent

Millennials: 20 percent

All generations: 13 percent

Access to housing close to work:

Gen Z: 19 percent

Millennials: 20 percent

All generations: 14 percent

Inability to learn new skills to meet changing job expectations:

Gen Z: 18 percent

Millennials: 19 percent

All generations: 13 percent

Access to reliable, high-speed internet:

Gen Z: 17 percent

Millennials: 22 percent

All generations: 16 percent



Access to stable housing:

Gen Z: 17 percent

Millennials: 22 percent

All generations: 16 percent

Demands at home for adult care:

Gen Z: 16 percent

Millennials: 18 percent

All generations: 12 percent

Demands at home for childcare:

Gen Z: 12 percent

Millennials: 18 percent

All generations: 11 percent