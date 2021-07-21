Banner Health offers fully vaccinated employees chance to win $10K

Phoenix-based Banner Health has rolled out an incentive program for employees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which includes drawings for a chance to win $10,000.

"We are committed to keeping our team members safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we know that vaccination is the single most effective way to do this," spokesperson David Lozano told Becker's July 21. "The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and extremely effective, and we encourage all of our team members and the community to get vaccinated as soon as possible."

Under the incentive program, employees who are fully vaccinated when drawings take place in July and August will qualify for the chance to win cash.

There will be 10 winners total, and winners will receive $10,000 each.

Banner said it has also offered employees pay for time away to get vaccinated, mileage reimbursement and points toward its wellness program that offers health insurance discounts.

All of the health system's roughly 52,000 team members will be required to be vaccinated as a condition of employment. The deadline for employees to be fully vaccinated is Nov. 1, with limited exceptions.