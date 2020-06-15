5 hospitals bringing back furloughed employees

Many U.S. hospitals and health systems have furloughed staff to help offset revenue losses from the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, some are starting to bring furloughed workers back as they resume nonemergency procedures.

Here are five reported in June:

1. Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, N.Y., has brought back 34 employees, including nurses and staff for surgery, according to WWNY-TV. This is out of about 175 employees who were furloughed in April.

2. St. Lawrence Health System, a three-hospital system in Potsdam, N.Y., has called 80 furloughed employees back to work, according to WWNY-TV. The health system furloughed about 400 workers.

3. St. Joseph's Health in Syracuse, N.Y., has brought back 135 workers, according to Syracuse.com. The organization, a member of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health, furloughed 500 employees in April.

4. Crouse Health in Syracuse, N.Y., an affiliate of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, has brought back 63 of its 278 furloughed workers, according to Syracuse.com.

5. Lewis County Health System CEO Gerald R. Cayer said the Lowville, N.Y.-based organization will soon end the eight-week furlough that put 14 percent of its workforce on unpaid leave, according to nny360.com. Ten furloughed employees have returned to work, and Mr. Cayer said other employees will return to work beginning June 21.

