4.3M Americans quit their jobs in December, down from previous record

The number of U.S. workers who quit their jobs dipped to 4.3 million in December, after a high in November, according to survey data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Feb. 1.

The quits rate was 2.9 percent, little changed from 3 percent in November, which saw 4.5 million quits. Quits decreased by 89,000 in the healthcare and social assistance sector, from 592,000 in November to 503,000 in December.

Job openings were little changed in December at 10.9 million, according to the bureau. The healthcare and social assistance industry reported nearly 1.9 million openings.

Overall, the labor market continued to see disruption in December as employees dealt with the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant, The Washington Post reported.

