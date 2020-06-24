WHO outlines COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

The World Health Organization has laid out a proposal for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and said over 4 billion doses will be needed to vaccinate the world's priority populations, Politico reported.

In a document presented to WHO member countries June 18, the organization said the allocation framework's goal should be to reduce COVID-19 deaths and to protect health systems.

The WHO said three groups should be prioritized to receive vaccines: healthcare workers, adults over 65 and adults with comorbidities including cancer, cardiovascular disease and obesity.

All countries should receive an initial shipment of vaccines, but the formula for how many vaccines each country will receive can change to reflect the prioritization of a specific region or a shifting risk assessment of a country's vulnerability and COVID-19 threat, according to Politico.

The WHO said the allocation plans need to consider supply factors and countries' context, such as their ability to scale up manufacturing.

