Virginia health system waves goodbye to single-use gowns

After the COVID-19 pandemic hindered personal protective equipment supply, Inova developed an isolation gown that can be washed and reused up to 100 times and slashes 213 tons of annual waste.

Healthcare workers at two of the system's five hospitals currently don the new isolation gowns, Inova reported June 13 to the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology.

Before collaborating with a sports clothing manufacturer, the Falls Church, Va.-based health system operated with, then tossed, 3.1 million single-use gowns each year, according to the press release.