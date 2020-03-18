Trump invokes wartime law boosting medical supply production

President Donald Trump said March 18 he is invoking the Defense Production Act, a law that gives the federal government the power to force private companies to increase production of goods that will help fight the coronavirus pandemic, STAT reported.

The law is typically used during wartime but can be used during any national crisis. It isn't immediately clear how the law will be implemented.

The president said he was invoking the law "just in case we need it," according to STAT.

The White House said it plans to increase production of ventilators, face masks and other equipment without specifying quantity.

