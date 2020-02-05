Tennessee hospital lab manager quits, says hospital regularly ran out of critical supplies

A former lab manager at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida, Tenn., said he quit after the hospital regularly ran low on basic supplies and critical lab tests, local NBC affiliate 10News reported.

David Wilkerson told 10News the hospital once went two weeks without the supplies needed to conduct a complete blood count test, which is used to determine how much blood to give to a patient who is bleeding internally.

Mr. Wilkerson said the hospital had to send samples to other facilities nearby because it didn't have the supplies to conduct critical tests, which slowed down patient care.

He also alleged the hospital forced employees to work 24-hour shifts and double-billed patients.

