Supply chain issues to persist for 'foreseeable future': 3M CEO 

Supply chain woes are likely to last for the "foreseeable future," Mike Roman, CEO of 3M, said in an April 26 interview with BNN Bloomberg.

Manufacturers were already struggling to overcome current issues, but the COVID-19 lockdowns in China and Russia-Ukraine war have further disrupted global operations, according to Mr. Roman.

3M has multiple facilities in Shanghai. While operations have not ceased, Mr. Roman said the company is experiencing challenges in getting workers to the plants given the lockdowns.

"I do hope that it gets better as we go, and I'm optimistic that it will get better," Mr. Roman said. "Trying to predict that is very difficult."