Stryker recalls device for treating blood clots after 1 death, 11 injuries

Stryker has recalled a device intended to treat blood clots during a stroke after finding a risk it may break during use. The devicemaker said it has received reports of one death and 11 injuries related to this issue.

Stryker said the device, called the Trevo XP ProVue Retriever, is intended to restore blood flow or remove blood clots in a blood vessel in the brain during an acute ischemic stroke. The company has discovered that there's a risk the core wire may break or separate during use, which could cause the device to remain inside patients' blood vessels or tissues. This may lead to bleeding, disability or death.

The company said it has notified all of its customers and asked them to return the devices.

Read the full news release here.

More articles on supply chain:

CDC seeks to create centralized reporting system for COVID-19 test results

Abbott sues former exec, claims he shared trade secrets

FDA warns of potential for false positives in coronavirus antigen tests

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.