See-through masks in high demand as COVID-19 cases rise

Demand for see-through masks has skyrocketed in recent months, particularly among deaf and hard-of-hearing populations, NPR reported.

The CDC declared this month that face coverings are a "critical tool" in stopping the spread of COVID-19 amid growing scientific evidence that masks can significantly reduce viral spread.

But masks can make communication hard for the 10 million Americans who are deaf or hard of hearing, NPR reported.

ClearMask, a company based in Baltimore, spent three years researching and developing a clear material that won't fog up to be used in face masks. The company has sought FDA clearance saying its mask is "substantially equivalent" to a medical-grade surgical mask for hospitals and front-line workers.

Bulk orders of ClearMask's disposable face coverings are currently going to governments, hospitals and commercial clients, NPR reported. The CEO of the company said demand for the transparent masks has skyrocketed, and employees are working around the clock to keep up.

Read the full article here.

