Roche to launch lab-based COVID-19 antigen test

Roche said Oct. 13 it is launching a new, lab-based COVID-19 antigen test.

The test can use both a mouth or nose swab and is designed for people with symptoms or with known or suspected exposure.

The test, which it plans to make available at the end of 2020, can provide results in 18 minutes, and the testing machines can conduct 300 tests per hour.

Roche said it plans to seek emergency use authorization from the FDA for the test.

