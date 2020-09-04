Roche gets emergency approval for combination flu, COVID-19 test

Roche said Sept. 4 it has received emergency authorization from the FDA for its nasal swab test that detects the flu and COVID-19 and differentiates between the two viruses.

"With the approaching flu season, this new test is particularly important as SARS-CoV-2 and influenza infections can hardly be differentiated by symptoms alone," stated Roche Diagnostics CEO Thomas Schinecker. "Now, with a single test, healthcare professionals can confidently provide the right diagnosis and most effective treatment plan for their patients."

The test uses a single sample to differentiate between COVID-19 and the flu. Roche said the test machines can provide results for 96 tests in three hours.

Roche said it plans to deliver "as many tests as possible within the limits of supply."

Read the full news release here.

