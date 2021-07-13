Premier, Honeywell to boost US production of nitrile exam gloves

Premier and Honeywell have partnered to expand domestic production of nitrile exam gloves, the companies said July 13.

Premier, a hospital group purchasing organization, said in a news release that the partnership is expected to produce at least 750 million domestically made nitrile exam gloves in the first year.

More than 80 health systems that are members of Premier's GPO have committed to purchasing a percentage of Honeywell's gloves for the next five years.

Nitrile exam gloves have been in shortage since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, as global demand has exceeded production capacity by nearly 40 percent, Premier said. Global shortages of raw materials; port closures and delays; and increased glove usage from increased hospitalizations and vaccinations have all exacerbated glove shortages.

The financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed. Premier said the deal isn't expected to materially affect it or Honeywell.

