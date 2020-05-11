One Medical offering COVID-19 testing to general public

One Medical, a membership-based chain of primary care clinics based in San Francisco, is offering COVID-19 testing to the general public, including for asymptomatic patients, according to KUSI, an independent television station based in San Diego.

One Medical said it is offering both antibody tests and PCR-based diagnostic tests. PCR tests, or polymerase chain reaction tests, are the most common type of diagnostic test and work by detecting the genetic material of the coronavirus.

Antibody tests determine whether someone has had COVID-19 and recovered.

One Medical will arrange a virtual consultation with all patients to decide which type of test is appropriate for them, KUSI reported.

Though it is a membership-based chain, it's offering testing, virtual care and consultations to the general public for 30 days.

