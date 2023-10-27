Medtronic warns of stolen video laryngoscopes

Medtronic sent an alert concerning stolen video laryngoscopes, which are being illegally resold to providers.

Hundreds of serial numbers for McGrath MAC video laryngoscopes are part of the notice, and Medtronic is warning the public the devices are defective and could result in patient harm. Potential adverse events include respiratory failure, hypoxia, hypercapnia, tissue damage or trauma, and a delay in treatment that leads to prolonged procedure or length of stay.

No adverse event reports were included in the notice.

Medtronic is working with law enforcement and the FDA to investigate the issue of third-party vendors advertising the stolen defective devices on social media. Healthcare workers are advised to only buy products from authorized distributors.