Medline, Children's Nebraska broaden partnership

Paige Twenter -

Children's Nebraska, a pediatric hospital in Omaha, extended its decadelong partnership with Medline on Feb. 6

The hospital and the medical supplier have been partners since 2013, and their relationship now includes a laboratory prime vendor agreement for the state's only full-service children's hospital, according to a Medline news release. 

The new agreement will connect Children's Nebraska with lab testing materials and devices for its main lab and more than 20 specialty clinics. In the near future, the hospital also plans to use Medline's lab capital and lab automation offerings.

