Medline, California system's partnership grows

Whittier, Calif.-based PIH Health and Medline expanded their yearslong partnership Feb. 14 to the system's laboratories, physician offices and post-acute facilities.

For more than 10 years, Medline has been the exclusive supply distributor for the system's three hospitals. Now, the medical supply company will be part of PIH Health's entire supply chain, according to a Medline news release.

The new agreement will give all PIH Health facilities the ability to monitor item utilization, contract compliance, price accuracy and spend by product categories