Maryland spends $9 million on COVID-19 tests from South Korea

Maryland bought half a million COVID-19 tests from South Korea for $9 million, NPR reported.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he relied on a foreign government to obtain the test kits because there wasn't an easier way to get the supplies.

"If there were an easier way, we certainly would have taken it," Mr. Hogan told MSNBC. "The president said the governors are on their own, and they should focus on getting their own tests, and that's exactly what we did."

During an April 20 news briefing, President Donald Trump said the governor "could have saved a lot of money" and should have called Vice President Mike Pence for help with the supplies.

"Now, I think he'll be able to do that," the president said. "We hope to be able to help him out."



Read the full article here.

More articles on supply chain:

FDA approves first at-home COVID-19 test

Baystate Health exec questioned by FBI while picking up medical supplies

COVID-19 testing in the US: Where we started, where we are now

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.