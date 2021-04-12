Intermountain signs 10-year contract with Vizient

Intermountain Healthcare, a 25-hospital system based in Salt Lake City, has signed a 10-year membership agreement with group purchasing organization Vizient, the companies said April 12.

The partnership will help Intermountain minimize supply disruptions for things such as medications, personal protective equipment and other essential medical supplies, the health system said.

"Keeping costs affordable and quality high are top priorities for Intermountain," John Wright, vice president of supply chain and support services at Intermountain, said in a news release. "Deepening our relationship with Vizient will help us continue to improve our supply chain processes, as well as the care we provide our patients."



Read the full news release here.

