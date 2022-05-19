Imaging dye shortage 'one of biggest risks' since onset of COVID-19 

The GE Healthcare contrast dye shortage resulting from the COVID-19 lockdowns in China has experts concerned about supplies in the coming weeks, Bloomberg reported May 19.

The company says it’s "working to return to full capacity as soon as local authorities allow" and the plant is now back at 50 percent capacity, according to Bloomberg. Elliott Haut, MD, PhD, a trauma surgeon who oversees quality and safety at the Department of Surgery at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in Baltimore, told the publication the shortage "is probably one of the biggest risks for patient safety since COVID hit."

The American Hospital Association urged GE Healthcare in a May 16 letter to distribute supplies based on need while the shortage persists.