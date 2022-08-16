HHS doubles monkeypox vaccine supply in latest shipment

After the FDA signed off on the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine to be split into fifths, the HHS will soon distribute nearly 450,000 doses, doubling the promised supply and moving up the expected timeline.

Enough supply for about 221,000 monkeypox vaccines was slated to be available in two batches during its third phase, one on Aug. 15 and another later in the month. The HHS combined them and said Aug. 15 that states and territories can now pick from a pile of 442,000 doses.

As state health officials clamor for more vaccines and adjust to the murky delivery system that doesn't allow them to track their orders and can only send batches to five locations in each state, the news could be the first sign of the monthslong battle lessening in severity. The timeline for its fourth phase has also been shifted up and is planned for the end of August, according to the department.