FDA recalls 100K COVID-19 tests

In the most serious type of recall, American Contract Systems has recalled 99,900 distributed COVID-19 test kits after the FDA deemed the facility "uncontrolled" because of untrained workers.

The company is also pulling 61,500 Clean Catch Urine Kits, which are used for testing for conditions such as urinary tract infections, according to the FDA.

Because the facility did not meet regulations, the products could result in false positives or false negatives. As of July 20, there have been no complaints filed.