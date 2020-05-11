FDA gives emergency OK to Abbott's COVID-19 antibody test

The FDA granted emergency use authorization for Abbott Laboratories' new COVID-19 antibody test, the company said May 11.

Abbott said it plans to ship about 30 million tests this month and will be able to ship 60 million tests in June.

The antibody test is Abbott's fourth COVID-19 test to receive emergency authorization from the FDA and can determine if someone has had COVID-19 and recovered from it.

Abbott said the new test is more efficient and smaller, so it takes up less space in labs.

The test can exclude false positives 99.6 percent of the time and false negatives 100 percent of the time, Abbott said.

Read the full news release here.

