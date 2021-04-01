FDA authorizes 2 rapid, prescriptionless at-home COVID-19 tests

The FDA March 31 authorized two rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests, a move advocates called a major breakthrough for at-home testing, The Hill reported.

The tests are Quidel's QuickVue and Abbott's BinaxNOW. Both allow users to swab themselves at home and get results in minutes. Quidel's test takes 10 minutes to get results, and Abbott's takes 15 minutes.

Testing advocates told The Hill the authorizations are a major breakthrough because the tests are simple, don't require a prescription and can be mass-produced by the two companies.

A spokesperson for Abbott told The Hill the company can make tens of millions of tests per month and plans to begin shipping them to major food, drug and mass merchandise retailers within weeks.

Read the full article here.

More articles on supply chain:

Former White House adviser pursued his own medical supply contracts, report finds

California Nurses Association endorses state law requiring hospitals to keep 3-month PPE stockpiles

Bioventus acquires California devicemaker for up to $110M

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.