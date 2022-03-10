Fast Company's 10 most innovative medical devices of 2022

Fast Company on March 8 released its 2022 list of "Most Innovative Medical Device Companies."

The list is the first time Fast Company has spotlighted companies that are creatively using technology to improve patient care rather than including them in its " Most Innovative Health Companies" list. The included companies have created devices that tackle chronic disease, ensure hospital safety and aid in the performance of procedures.

Here are the publication's 10 most innovative medical device companies in healthcare for this year:

1. Biotricity

2. Shockwave Medical

3. Eko

4. CleanSpace Technology

5. Bolder Surgical (now Hologic)

6. VirtuSense Technologies

7. Ambu

8. Xandar Kardian

9. Vivos Therapeutics

10. EchoNous