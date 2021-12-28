COVID-19 test shortages will ease in January, Fauci says

As the U.S. struggles to keep up with COVID-19 testing demands, Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he expects test supply levels to improve in January, according to ABC News.

"Omicron is stirring people to get appropriately concerned and wanting to get tested, as well as the fact of the run on tests during the holiday season," Dr. Fauci said. "We've obviously got to do better. I mean, I think things will improve greatly as we get into January, but that doesn't help us today and tomorrow."

The Biden administration is planning to distribute 500 million free at-home COVID-19 testing kits for free. The federal government also plans to create a website where people can request the tests, which won't be available until January. The nation may need to conduct 3 million to 5 million daily tests by late January or early February, which is double the current numbers, according to HHS projections from Dec. 15.