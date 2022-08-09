Azenta to buy cold vaccine packaging company for $495M

Paige Twenter -

Manufacturing company Azenta entered into a definitive agreement to acquire B Medical Systems, a global distributor that supplies products designed to store and transport goods that require cold temperatures, such as some of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Chelmsford, Mass.-based Azenta will pay 410 million euros, which equals about $495 million, to acquire B Medical, according to an Aug. 8 press release. B Medical specializes in medical refrigeration that can keep products at -120 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the press release. 

The transaction is expected to finalize in October.

