Amazon limiting sales for at-home COVID-19 test kits as demand surges

Amazon is limiting sales of its at-home COVID-19 PCR test kit to 10 units per shopper due to supply shortages, CNBC reported Dec. 22.

An Amazon spokesperson told CNBC that the company is experiencing inventory shortages of some COVID-19 testing kits and that it is working on securing additional inventory from their selling partnerships.

Amazon did not detail when it began experiencing test shortages but said it's up to its third-party sellers and vendors to set purchasing limits.