6 fast facts on the current biomedical engineering workforce

Biomedical engineers in Massachusetts make an average of $124,160 annually, making it the state with the highest wages for that workforce in the country, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The most recent data on the workforce came from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics's May 2020 Occupational Employment and Wages.

Here are six facts on the biomedical engineering workforce:

1. The median annual wage for bioengineers and biomedical engineers was $92,620 in May 2020, with the lowest 10 percent earning less than $56,590, and the highest 10 percent earning more than $149,440.

2. Employment within the field is projected to grow 6 percent from 2020 to 2030.

3. The top five industries with the highest levels of employment within the biomedical engineering workforce are: medical equipment and supplies manufacturing; scientific research and development services; pharmaceutical and medicine manufacturing; navigational, measuring, electromedical, and control instruments manufacturing; and general medical and surgical hospitals.

4. The top five highest paying industries in the field are: merchant wholesalers and nondurable goods; management of companies and enterprises; navigational, measuring, electromedical, and control instruments manufacturing; computer systems design and related services; and architectural, engineering, and related services.

5. The five states with the highest employment in that field are California, Massachusetts, Texas, Pennsylvania and Florida.

6. The five states reporting the highest wages in the field are Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, California and Maryland.