20K ventilators recalled for abrupt shutdowns

Paige Twenter -

Switzerland-based Hamilton Medical recalled 21,429 ventilators distributed in the U.S. because they might power off unexpectedly, the FDA said Aug. 30. 

If the company's C1, C2, C3 and T1 ventilators are used for more than 91 days without restarting, they pose a risk of switching to an "Ambient State." The FDA classified the recall as Class I, the most serious type, because the problem could result in serious injury or death.

As of Aug. 30, Hamilton has reported 80 complaints and zero injuries or deaths related to the recall. 

Healthcare professionals are instructed to provide alternative ventilation immediately. 

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Supply Chain Thought Leadership

h46217iezzgt

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles