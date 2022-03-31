10 systems seeking supply chain talent

- Small
Here are 10 health systems that have posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
1. Children's Health (Dallas) is seeking a supply chain specialist.
2. Mount Sinai Hospital (New York, N.Y.) is seeking a supply chain buyer.
3. Northside Hospital (Canton, Ga.) is seeking a supply chain technician.
4. Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago) is seeking a supply chain specialist.
5. NYU Langone Health (New York, N.Y.) is seeking a clinical supply chain associate.
6. OhioHealth (Mansfield) is seeking a supply chain technician.
7. Saint Joseph Mercy Health System (Ann Arbor, Mich.) is seeking a supply chain logistics technician.
8. Tenet Healthcare (Delray Beach, Fla.) is seeking a supply chain coordinator.
9. Trinity Health (Boise, ) is seeking a supply chain technician.
10. UC Health (Cincinnati) is seeking a supply chain specialist.