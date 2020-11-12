10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.) seeks a supply chain analyst. 

  2. Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati) seeks a supply chain tech.

  3. Central Maine Medical Center (Lewiston) seeks a supply chain coordinator.

  4. Deaconess Health System (Evansville, Ind.) seeks a central supply technician.

  5. Harrisonburg (Va.) Community Health Center seeks a supply chain coordinator. 

  6. HonorHealth (Phoenix) seeks a supply chain logistics supervisor.

  7. Northwestern Medicine (Chicago) seeks a supply chain specialist.

  8. NYU Langone Health  (New York City) seeks a supply chain coordinator.

  9. Providence (Renton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain technician.

  10. The Ohio State University Medical Center (Columbus) seeks a supply chain coordinator.

