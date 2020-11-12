10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.) seeks a supply chain analyst.
- Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati) seeks a supply chain tech.
- Central Maine Medical Center (Lewiston) seeks a supply chain coordinator.
- Deaconess Health System (Evansville, Ind.) seeks a central supply technician.
- Harrisonburg (Va.) Community Health Center seeks a supply chain coordinator.
- HonorHealth (Phoenix) seeks a supply chain logistics supervisor.
- Northwestern Medicine (Chicago) seeks a supply chain specialist.
- NYU Langone Health (New York City) seeks a supply chain coordinator.
- Providence (Renton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain technician.
- The Ohio State University Medical Center (Columbus) seeks a supply chain coordinator.
More articles on supply chain:
Chicago man accused of swindling $2.6M in PPE from hospitals
Stryker recalls device for treating blood clots after 1 death, 11 injuries
U of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics considers $1.35M lease for COVID-19 supply warehouse
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.