10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.) seeks a supply chain analyst.



Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati) seeks a supply chain tech.



Central Maine Medical Center (Lewiston) seeks a supply chain coordinator.



Deaconess Health System (Evansville, Ind.) seeks a central supply technician.



Harrisonburg (Va.) Community Health Center seeks a supply chain coordinator.



HonorHealth (Phoenix) seeks a supply chain logistics supervisor.



Northwestern Medicine (Chicago) seeks a supply chain specialist.



NYU Langone Health (New York City) seeks a supply chain coordinator.



Providence (Renton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain technician.



The Ohio State University Medical Center (Columbus) seeks a supply chain coordinator.

More articles on supply chain:

Chicago man accused of swindling $2.6M in PPE from hospitals

Stryker recalls device for treating blood clots after 1 death, 11 injuries

U of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics considers $1.35M lease for COVID-19 supply warehouse

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.