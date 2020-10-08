10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Ascension (St. Louis) seeks a supply chain supervisor.
- Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas) seeks a supply chain tech.
- Boston Children's Hospital seeks a director of supply chain administration.
- Central Maine Medical Center (Lewiston) seeks a supply chain coordinator.
- DCH Health System (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) seeks a supply chain project coordinator.
- Deaconess Health System (Evansville, Ind.) seeks a supply chain coordinator.
- Harrisonburg (Va.) Community Health Center seeks a supply chain coordinator.
- Northside Hospital (Atlanta) seeks a supply chain tech.
- OSF Healthcare (Peoria, Ill.) seeks a supply chain associate.
- Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.) seeks a supply chain logistics technician.
More articles on supply chain:
6 health system execs on supply chain challenges, advice to peers
Glitches in move to UK warehouse have slowed making of COVID-19 tests, Roche says
Medtronic to acquire California devicemaker Avenu Medical
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.