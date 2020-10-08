10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Ascension (St. Louis) seeks a supply chain supervisor.



Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas) seeks a supply chain tech.



Boston Children's Hospital seeks a director of supply chain administration.



Central Maine Medical Center (Lewiston) seeks a supply chain coordinator.



DCH Health System (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) seeks a supply chain project coordinator.



Deaconess Health System (Evansville, Ind.) seeks a supply chain coordinator.



Harrisonburg (Va.) Community Health Center seeks a supply chain coordinator.



Northside Hospital (Atlanta) seeks a supply chain tech.



OSF Healthcare (Peoria, Ill.) seeks a supply chain associate.



Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.) seeks a supply chain logistics technician.

