10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- AnMed Health (Anderson, S.C.) seeks a supply chain distribution specialist.
- Ascension (St. Louis) seeks an associate manager of supply chain operations.
- Barton Memorial Hospital (South Lake Tahoe, Calif.) seeks a supply chain specialist.
- Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas) seeks a supply chain tech.
- Charleston (W.Va.) Area Medical Center Health System seeks a supply chain tech.
- Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) seeks a supply chain associate.
- Harris Health System (Houston) seeks a supply chain tech.
- Nicklaus Children's Health System (Miami, Fla.) seeks a healthcare purchasing contracting manager.
- Northwestern Medicine (Chicago) seeks a supply chain operations analyst.
- Providence (Renton, Wash.) seeks a surgical supply coordinator.
