Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

AnMed Health (Anderson, S.C.) seeks a supply chain distribution specialist.



Ascension (St. Louis) seeks an associate manager of supply chain operations.



Barton Memorial Hospital (South Lake Tahoe, Calif.) seeks a supply chain specialist.



Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas) seeks a supply chain tech.



Charleston (W.Va.) Area Medical Center Health System seeks a supply chain tech.



Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) seeks a supply chain associate.



Harris Health System (Houston) seeks a supply chain tech.



Nicklaus Children's Health System (Miami, Fla.) seeks a healthcare purchasing contracting manager.



Northwestern Medicine (Chicago) seeks a supply chain operations analyst.



Providence (Renton, Wash.) seeks a surgical supply coordinator.

