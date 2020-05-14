10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Maia Anderson - Print  | 

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Albany Medical Center seeks a supply chain analyst.

  2. Aurora Health Care (Milwaukee, Wis.) seeks a supply chain sourcing specialist. 

  3. Children's Healthcare of Atlanta seeks a supply chain manager.

  4. Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters (Norfolk, Va.) seeks a supply chain technician.

  5. Ellis Hospital (Schenectady, N.Y.) seeks a supply chain technician.

  6. Mount Nittany Health (State College, Pa.) seeks a supply chain analyst.

  7. Northwell Health (New York City) seeks a material operations manager.

  8. Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.) seeks a materials coordinator.

  9. Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) seeks a supply chain technician.

  10. WVU Healthcare (Morgantown, W.V.) seeks a supply chain supervisor. 

More articles on supply chain:
FEMA terminates $55M contract with Panthera to produce N95 masks
LabCorp, Quest expand COVID-19 testing
Pandemic spurs collaboration between rival hospitals

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Supply Chain Thought Leadership

h46217iezzgt

Featured Content

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers