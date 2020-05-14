10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Albany Medical Center seeks a supply chain analyst.



Aurora Health Care (Milwaukee, Wis.) seeks a supply chain sourcing specialist.



Children's Healthcare of Atlanta seeks a supply chain manager.



Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters (Norfolk, Va.) seeks a supply chain technician.



Ellis Hospital (Schenectady, N.Y.) seeks a supply chain technician.



Mount Nittany Health (State College, Pa.) seeks a supply chain analyst.



Northwell Health (New York City) seeks a material operations manager.



Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.) seeks a materials coordinator.



Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) seeks a supply chain technician.



WVU Healthcare (Morgantown, W.V.) seeks a supply chain supervisor.

