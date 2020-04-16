10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center seeks a supply chain analyst.



Central Maine Medical Center (Lewiston) seeks a supply chain coordinator.



Children's Healthcare of Atlanta seeks a supply chain manager.



HonorHealth (Scottsdale, Ariz.) seeks a supply chain data specialist.



Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) seeks an assistant supply chain manager.



Mount Nittany Health (State College, Pa.) seeks a supply chain analyst.



Samaritan Medical Center (Watertown, N.Y.) seeks a supply chain manager.



Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.) seeks a supply chain operations director.



The University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center (Bel Air) seeks a supply chain analyst.



University of Pittsburgh Medical Center seeks a supply chain analyst.

