10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center seeks a supply chain analyst.
- Central Maine Medical Center (Lewiston) seeks a supply chain coordinator.
- Children's Healthcare of Atlanta seeks a supply chain manager.
- HonorHealth (Scottsdale, Ariz.) seeks a supply chain data specialist.
- Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) seeks an assistant supply chain manager.
- Mount Nittany Health (State College, Pa.) seeks a supply chain analyst.
- Samaritan Medical Center (Watertown, N.Y.) seeks a supply chain manager.
- Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.) seeks a supply chain operations director.
- The University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center (Bel Air) seeks a supply chain analyst.
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center seeks a supply chain analyst.
