10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center seeks a supply chain analyst.

  2. Central Maine Medical Center (Lewiston) seeks a supply chain coordinator.

  3. Children's Healthcare of Atlanta seeks a supply chain manager.

  4. HonorHealth (Scottsdale, Ariz.) seeks a supply chain data specialist.

  5. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) seeks an assistant supply chain manager.

  6. Mount Nittany Health (State College, Pa.) seeks a supply chain analyst.

  7. Samaritan Medical Center (Watertown, N.Y.) seeks a supply chain manager. 

  8. Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.) seeks a supply chain operations director.

  9. The University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center (Bel Air) seeks a supply chain analyst. 

  10. University of Pittsburgh Medical Center seeks a supply chain analyst. 

