10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Beaumont Health (Royal Oak, Mich.) seeks a senior supply chain analyst.



Central Maine Medical Center (Lewiston) seeks a supply chain coordinator.



Cooper University Health Care (Camden, N.J.) seeks a supply chain coordinator.



Crozer-Keystone Health System (Delaware County, Pa.) seeks a supply chain director.



Gundersen Health System (La Crosse, Wis.) seeks a supply chain analyst.



Long Beach (Calif.) Memorial Medical Center seeks a supply chain manager.



Northeast Georgia Health System (Gainesville) seeks a supply chain data analyst.



NorthShore University HealthSystem (Evanston, Ill.) seeks a supply chain operations specialist.



Northwell Health (New York City) seeks a supply chain analyst.

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center seeks a supply chain analyst.

