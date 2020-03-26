10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Beaumont Health (Royal Oak, Mich.) seeks a senior supply chain analyst.
- Central Maine Medical Center (Lewiston) seeks a supply chain coordinator.
- Cooper University Health Care (Camden, N.J.) seeks a supply chain coordinator.
- Crozer-Keystone Health System (Delaware County, Pa.) seeks a supply chain director.
- Gundersen Health System (La Crosse, Wis.) seeks a supply chain analyst.
- Long Beach (Calif.) Memorial Medical Center seeks a supply chain manager.
- Northeast Georgia Health System (Gainesville) seeks a supply chain data analyst.
- NorthShore University HealthSystem (Evanston, Ill.) seeks a supply chain operations specialist.
- Northwell Health (New York City) seeks a supply chain analyst.
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center seeks a supply chain analyst.
