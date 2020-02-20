10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.) seeks a supply chain operations analyst.
- Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center seeks a supply chain analyst.
- Bon Secours Mercy Health (Marriottsville, Md.) seeks a supply chain coordinator.
- Centura Health (Centennial, Colo.) seeks a supply chain specialist.
- Crozer-Keystone Health System (Delaware County, Pa.) seeks a vice president of supply chain operations.
- MedStar Health (Columbia, Md.) seeks a supply chain specialist.
- Methodist Health System (Dallas) seeks a supply chain technician.
- Parkland Health and Hospital System (Dallas) seeks a supply chain distribution tech.
- Sheridan (Wyo.) Memorial Hospital seeks a supply chain manager.
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore) seeks a procurement specialist.
