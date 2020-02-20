10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.) seeks a supply chain operations analyst.



Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center seeks a supply chain analyst.



Bon Secours Mercy Health (Marriottsville, Md.) seeks a supply chain coordinator.



Centura Health (Centennial, Colo.) seeks a supply chain specialist.



Crozer-Keystone Health System (Delaware County, Pa.) seeks a vice president of supply chain operations.



MedStar Health (Columbia, Md.) seeks a supply chain specialist.



Methodist Health System (Dallas) seeks a supply chain technician.



Parkland Health and Hospital System (Dallas) seeks a supply chain distribution tech.



Sheridan (Wyo.) Memorial Hospital seeks a supply chain manager.



The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore) seeks a procurement specialist.

