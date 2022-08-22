Walmart increases abortion coverage for employees

Alexis Kayser -

Walmart, the nation's largest private employer, is expanding abortion coverage in employee healthcare plans, The Washington Post reported Aug. 20. 

The new benefits, effective immediately, will cover abortion under the following conditions: health risk to the mother, rape, incest, miscarriage, lack of fetal viability and ectopic pregnancy, according to an internal company memo. 

Walmart operates over 2,000 stores in states that have banned or almost completely restricted abortion, and it will provide travel support to qualifying employees and dependents who do not have an abortion provider within 100 miles. 

