UPMC opens COVID-19 rehab program in Italy

UPMC is opening a rehabilitation program in Italy to treat the lingering effects of COVID-19, the Pittsburgh-based health system said March 9.

The Post-COVID-19 Rehabilitation Program is modeled after a clinic UPMC developed in Pittsburgh. It will provide patients at UPMC Institute for Health Chianciano Terme in the Tuscany region access to cardiologists, physical therapists, pneumologists, nutritionists and psychologists. The professionals will treat motor, respiratory, metabolic and neurological conditions related to COVID-19.

How long patients stay in the program will vary depending on the severity of their post-COVID-19 symptoms, UPMC said.

