ProMedica's children's hospital gets new name

ProMedica has officially renamed its children's hospital in Toledo, Ohio, after philanthropist Russell Ebeid, according to local news station NBC 24.

Mr. Ebeid, who died in 2017, donated $1.5 million to start the Ebeid Institute in 2015 and $28.5 million toward the Ebeid Neighborhood Promise in 2017. The institute and promise initiative aim to address the socioeconomic factors that can contribute to a child's health.

The Russell J. Ebeid Children's Hospital now has a sign bearing the new name on the facility.

