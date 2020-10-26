NYC partnership to provide companion animal services for patients

Patients and travelers in New York City will receive free dog-walking and drop-in services under a new partnership to help people who need to safely separate from others to combat COVID-19.

The partnership, announced Oct. 26, is between NYC Test & Trace Corps, the mayor's animal welfare office, and Wag, a company with an on-demand dog-walking app.

Wag will provide the animal companion services to participants in NYC Test & Trace Corps' Take Care program, which helps people who test positive for COVID-19 and their close contacts safely separate at home or in a hotel, the partners said in a news release.

NYC Test & Trace Corps will coordinate dog-walking and other pet drop-in services through a resource navigator or when booking a hotel room, they said.



NYC Test & Trace Corps is a public health initiative led by NYC Health + Hospitals in collaboration with city agencies. Learn more about the initiative and its Take Care program here.

