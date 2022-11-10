Mount Sinai decarbonization efforts spotlighted by UN

New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System was recognized at the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference on Nov. 10 for pledging ongoing action to decarbonize the healthcare sector.

Mount Sinai signed on to the White House/HHS Health Sector Climate Pledge and formally committed to pursue the Biden administration's climate goal of reducing emissions by 50 percent by 2030, according to a Nov. 10 news release.

Since 2005, Mount Sinai has reduced its energy-related carbon footprint by 30 percent through efforts to optimize cooling and heating plants at several facilities. These upgrades are underway at Mount Sinai's new labs and healthcare facilities throughout New York City, the release said.

The health system is also working with suppliers to better understand supply chain-related emissions. Earlier this year, Mount Sinai signed on to the Cool Food Pledge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from food purchases by 25 percent by 2030.

"We understand the impacts that climate change has on the health of the communities we serve," Christina McNeilis, associate director of sustainability at Mount Sinai, said in the release. "Thus, we are committed to reducing our impact on the environment while also ensuring that we are resilient to the impacts of climate change."