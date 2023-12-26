Michigan hospital becomes a health system

Memorial Healthcare, a 161-bed community hospital in Owosso, Mich., will henceforth be known as Memorial Health System.

The hospital's board of trustees unanimously approved the rebrand after two years of deliberation, according to a news release from the organization. It will adopt a "system-oriented governance structure" and also undergo a legal restructuring.

The new system model will allow the organization to explore new partnerships and service lines, including childcare, clinical research and development projects, the news release said.

Memorial Health System will remain centered around its single community hospital, Memorial Healthcare, and its related business units. An initial health system board will be drawn from present members of the hospital board, while the hospital board will remain unchanged.

The new system structure will not affect the job status of any of the hospital's more than 1,500 employees, per the news release.

"From our industry-leading Institute for Neuroscience to our recently opened Childcare Academy, Memorial Healthcare continually punches above its weight class and redefines expectations of what a community hospital can be," said Greg Bontrager, chair of the hospital's board. "Our reach has expanded both geographically and in terms of service offerings over the past several years, and the creation of the Memorial Health System better positions us to continue innovating our healthcare operations to meet the growing and changing needs of patients in mid-Michigan and beyond in the future."