Hy-Vee names first CMO

Listen
Supermarket chain Hy-Vee named its first CMO to oversee its health and medical initiatives and expand offerings.
Daniel Fick, MD, will help the company develop new services and improve health offerings for its customers and employees, the company said July 9.
Four details:
- Dr. Fick comes from the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, where he was a professor of family medicine and a provider at the school's health system. He will continue in his roles at the health system while serving as CMO at Hy-Vee.
- Dr. Fick worked at Hy-Vee as a student and has wanted to return as a physician for a number of years, he said.
- "The past several months have shown us just how critical health care professionals are to our individual and public health, and how important it is that all residents of a community have access to the health care they need," said Randy Edeker, chair, CEO and president of Hy-Vee. "With Dr. Fick on our team, our Hy-Vee locations can further expand their roles in making lives easier, healthier and happier for our customers through our pharmacy, health care and wellness offerings."
- Dr. Fick has a medical degree from the University of Iowa in Iowa City, where he completed his residency. He has managed healthcare clinics, founded an insurance company and has overseen operations including EHR implementation, compliance and hospital accreditation.